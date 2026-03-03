Nicolo Casale News: Puts up stats in Pisa contest

Casale had one interception, one block and 11 clearances in 69 minutes in Monday's 1-0 win versus Pisa.

Casale came in early to replace Martin Vitik (head) and posted his second-highest number of clearances in the season. He'll take over the position next to Jhon Lucumi if needed, as Torbjorn Heggem isn't fully fit either. He had been an unused sub for four matches in a row before his two recent appearances off the bench. He has logged multiple clearances in eight showings in a row, amassing 46, adding 10 tackles (six won), six interceptions and three blocks and contributing to one clean sheet over that span.