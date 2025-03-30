Nicolo Casale News: Spotless in Venezia tilt

Casale had four clearances, one block and four interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Venezia.

Casale relieved Jhon Lucumi, who played in South America during the break, and had an excellent performance in the back, filling it up while shackling down the adversaries. He has played in five of the last eight matches (three starts), posting 11 interceptions, 28 clearances and two blocks and helping keep two clean sheets.