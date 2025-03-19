Nicolo Fagioli News: Assists twice in win

Fagioli assisted twice to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Juventus.

Fagioli created goals in both halves and now has three assists in the season. The midfielder could not do much stat-wise against his former club other than that before subbing off in the 85th minute, though. That was his second start in a row and third overall in six appearances since transferring in February.