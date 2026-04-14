Nicolo Fagioli headshot

Nicolo Fagioli News: Clears disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Fagioli served a one-game suspension in Monday's 1-0 win over Lazio.

Fagioli will be back available for Monday's clash with Lecce and likely get the nod over either Giovanni Fabbian or Cher Ndour. He has notched at least one shot, amassing eight (two on target), and one clearance, racking up six, in his last four appearances, scoring once and logging five chances created, nine crosses (one accurate) and five corners over that span.

Nicolo Fagioli
Fiorentina
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