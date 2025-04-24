Nicolo Fagioli News: Creates three chances in Cagliari game

Fagioli generated three key passes, one tackle (one won) and one clearance in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Fagioli paced his team in chances created in a match that didn't have a lot of offense. He failed to launch a cross for the first time in ten matches. He has had at least one tackle in six straight rounds, adding five shots (two on target), nine key passes and 12 deliveries (two accurate), assisting twice.