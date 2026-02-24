Nicolo Fagioli headshot

Nicolo Fagioli News: Fires three shots in Pisa game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Fagioli generated three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-0 win over Pisa.

Fagioli was active offensively for the second game in a row, although with no end product in this case. He has created at least one scoring chance in four matches on the trot, piling up 11 key passes and posting five shots (two on target) and four tackles (all won) in that stretch. Additionally, he has swung in one or more crosses in the last seven fixtures, amassing 18 deliveries (five accurate).

Nicolo Fagioli
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Fagioli See More
