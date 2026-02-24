Nicolo Fagioli News: Fires three shots in Pisa game

Fagioli generated three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-0 win over Pisa.

Fagioli was active offensively for the second game in a row, although with no end product in this case. He has created at least one scoring chance in four matches on the trot, piling up 11 key passes and posting five shots (two on target) and four tackles (all won) in that stretch. Additionally, he has swung in one or more crosses in the last seven fixtures, amassing 18 deliveries (five accurate).