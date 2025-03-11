Nicolo Fagioli News: Four crosses in defeat
Fagioli had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Napoli.
Fagioli made his second start since joining from Juventus in the January transfer window. He created three chances and attempted four crosses, including taking two corners. Despite having only played for 248 minutes, he has already taken fifth most set pieces in his new team.
