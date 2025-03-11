Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolo Fagioli headshot

Nicolo Fagioli News: Four crosses in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Fagioli had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Napoli.

Fagioli made his second start since joining from Juventus in the January transfer window. He created three chances and attempted four crosses, including taking two corners. Despite having only played for 248 minutes, he has already taken fifth most set pieces in his new team.

Nicolo Fagioli
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now