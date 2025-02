Fagioli has formally transferred from Juventus to Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy.

Fagioli has featured in 21 matches this campaign but started just five times early. He recorded one assist, 18 shots (three on target), 12 chances created and 17 tackles. He'll alternate with Yacine Adli, Danilo Cataldi, Rolando Mandragora and Amir Richardson in the midfield.