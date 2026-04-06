Nicolo Fagioli News: Nets decisive goal

Fagioli scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Verona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Fagioli's curled shot late in the second half Saturday careened off of the post and into the back of the net to lift Fiorentina to a narrow 1-0 road win over Verona. In addition to his goal, the midfielder contributed two tackles (two won) and two clearances to the clean sheet effort across his 89 minutes of play. Fagioli has been named to the starting XI in 20 consecutive Serie A fixtures.