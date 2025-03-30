Nicolo Fagioli News: Passable in Atalanta bout

Fagioli had one shot (one on goal), three clearances, one interception and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Atalanta.

Fagioli wasn't as brilliant as in the previous game but put his fingerprints on another great win by doing his part on both ends. He appears to have quickly leapfrogged Yacine Adli, Michael Folorunsho and Cher Ndour in the depth chart. He has started in four of the last six games, notching seven key passes, two assists, 14 crosses (three accurate) and 10 tackles (five won).