Nicolo Fagioli headshot

Nicolo Fagioli News: Scores versus Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Fagioli scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), two chances created and three tackles (all won) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Como.

Fagioli stood out on both ends and broke the deadlock by keeping his aplomb from point-blank range after benefitting from a pair of lucky bounces in the box, hitting the net for the first time in the season. He has sent in at least one cross in the last six tilts, accumulating 16 deliveries (five accurate). Additionally, he has created multiple chances in the past three fixtures, totaling 10 key passes.

Nicolo Fagioli
Fiorentina
