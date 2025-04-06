Nicolo Fagioli News: Takes two shots against Milan
Fagioli won two of two tackles and registered two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus AC Milan.
Fagioli made his presence felt on both ends and put together a well-rounded stat line in the draw. He has started in four straight matches, notching two assists, four shots (one on target), six chances created and eight crosses (two accurate).
