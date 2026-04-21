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Nicolo Fagioli News: Works hard in Lecce fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Fagioli won three of three tackels and had four clearances, two blocks and one key pass in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.

Fagioli focused on the defensive phase and posted a new season high in clearances. He has recorded at least one in five consecutive starts, piling up 10 and logging eight shots (two on target), six chances created and eight tackles (six won) during that stretch, scoring once. Instead, he halted a four-match string with one or more shots in this one.

Nicolo Fagioli
Fiorentina
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