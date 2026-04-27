Nicolo Rovella Injury: Called up for Udinese fixture

Rovella (shoulder) has been named in Lazio's squad list to face Udinese on Monday.

Rovella is available after missing two months due to a fractured collarbone and will help replace Danilo Cataldi (illness) in the midfield, but he's likely to be eased into action. He has dealt with a number of injuries this campaign. He has registered three chances created, six tackles (all won) and four corners (zero won) in his last four appearances.