Nicolo Rovella Injury: Called up for Udinese fixture
Rovella (shoulder) has been named in Lazio's squad list to face Udinese on Monday.
Rovella is available after missing two months due to a fractured collarbone and will help replace Danilo Cataldi (illness) in the midfield, but he's likely to be eased into action. He has dealt with a number of injuries this campaign. He has registered three chances created, six tackles (all won) and four corners (zero won) in his last four appearances.
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