Nicolo Rovella Injury: Diagnosed with fracture

Rovella suffered a compound right clavicle fracture against Lecce, Lazio announced.

Rovella is set to visit a specialist to determine the best course of action, but will miss multiple weeks regardless. He had finally gotten healthy after battling a sports hernia for most of the campaign. Danilo Cataldi will reclaim the starting job as the deep-lying playmaker, with Reda Belhayane, who can also play in other roles, as his deputy.