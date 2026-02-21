Nicolo Rovella Injury: Leaves early against Cagliari

Rovella had one tackle (one won), one key pass and one successful take-one in 60 minutes before exiting Saturday's clash with Genoa because of a possible shoulder injury, Sky Italy reported.

Rovella got the call over Danilo Cataldi in the midfield but didn't have a noteworthy showing and subbed off early in the second half after crashing into an opponent and holding his collarbone. He'll need to be evaluated before next Sunday's away fixture against Torino.