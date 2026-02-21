Nicolo Rovella headshot

Nicolo Rovella Injury: Leaves early against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Rovella had one tackle (one won), one key pass and one successful take-one in 60 minutes before exiting Saturday's clash with Genoa because of a possible shoulder injury, Sky Italy reported.

Rovella got the call over Danilo Cataldi in the midfield but didn't have a noteworthy showing and subbed off early in the second half after crashing into an opponent and holding his collarbone. He'll need to be evaluated before next Sunday's away fixture against Torino.

Nicolo Rovella
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now