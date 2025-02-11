Nicolo Rovella News: Assists final goal in 5-1 win
Rovella assisted once to go with zero corners and four chances created in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Monza.
Rovella picked up his only assist of the last seven matches. He created four chances which was more than any of his other games this season. Four of the games where he has created two or more chances have come in the last seven. He also won his only attempted tackle of the game.
