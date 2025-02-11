Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolo Rovella headshot

Nicolo Rovella News: Assists final goal in 5-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Rovella assisted once to go with zero corners and four chances created in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Monza.

Rovella picked up his only assist of the last seven matches. He created four chances which was more than any of his other games this season. Four of the games where he has created two or more chances have come in the last seven. He also won his only attempted tackle of the game.

Nicolo Rovella
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now