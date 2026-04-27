Nicolo Rovella News: Finds bench
Rovella (shoulder) is on the bench for Monday's match against Udinese.
Rovella is back from his shoulder injury after a decent absence, last seeing the field on Feb. 21. This will give the club more depth in the midfield after his absence most of the season, with two injury spells keeping him out for a decent amount of time. He has started in four of his eight appearances while recording one assist.
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