Nicolo Rovella headshot

Nicolo Rovella News: Sees red in Roma fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Rovella had one clearance and one interception in Sunday's loss to Roma and was sent off in 70th minute.

Rovella had a quiet performance, only contributing defensively, and got it with Wesley midway through the second half, and both players were expelled. He concluded an injury-riddled season having assisted once and notched 13 key passes, 11 crosses (four accurate) and 11 tackles in just 11 appearances (six starts). Danilo Cataldi or Patric (Achilles) will start versus Roma.

Nicolo Rovella
Lazio
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