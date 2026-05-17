Nicolo Rovella News: Sees red in Roma fixture

Rovella had one clearance and one interception in Sunday's loss to Roma and was sent off in 70th minute.

Rovella had a quiet performance, only contributing defensively, and got it with Wesley midway through the second half, and both players were expelled. He concluded an injury-riddled season having assisted once and notched 13 key passes, 11 crosses (four accurate) and 11 tackles in just 11 appearances (six starts). Danilo Cataldi or Patric (Achilles) will start versus Roma.