Nicolo Rovella News: Unused sub in Udinese clash

Rovella (collarbone) didn't play in Monday's 3-3 draw with Udinese.

Rovella worked his way back from a clavicle fracture but didn't get minutes in this one. He'll split duties with Danilo Cataldi (illness) and Patric in the last four matches. He has registered at least one tackle in his last three showings, racking up six (all won) and logging four crosses (zero accurate), three chances created and three corners during that stretch.