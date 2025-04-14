Fantasy Soccer
Nicolo Rovella News: Wins two tackles in Roma bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Rovella registered one shot (zero on goal), four tackles, one interception and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Roma.

Rovella made his presence felt in both phases and especially in the back, as he frequently does. He has notched five shots (one on target), three key passes, 13 tackles (four won) and 10 clearances in his last four appearances (all starts).

