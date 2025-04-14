Nicolo Rovella News: Wins two tackles in Roma bout
Rovella registered one shot (zero on goal), four tackles, one interception and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Roma.
Rovella made his presence felt in both phases and especially in the back, as he frequently does. He has notched five shots (one on target), three key passes, 13 tackles (four won) and 10 clearances in his last four appearances (all starts).
