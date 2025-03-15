Nicolo Savona Injury: Good to go for Fiorentina game
Savona (thigh) "has recovered from his injury," coach Thiago Motta relayed.
Savona will be back after being sidelined for three weeks. Timothy Weah has taken over the right-back position in recent fixtures, while Andrea Cambiaso has geared back into shape after an injury, so he'll likely have a smaller role at first. He has registered nine crosses (two accurate), nine tackles (five won), and five clearances in his last five displays (three starts).
