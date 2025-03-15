Fantasy Soccer
Nicolo Savona Injury: Good to go for Fiorentina game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Savona (thigh) "has recovered from his injury," coach Thiago Motta relayed.

Savona will be back after being sidelined for three weeks. Timothy Weah has taken over the right-back position in recent fixtures, while Andrea Cambiaso has geared back into shape after an injury, so he'll likely have a smaller role at first. He has registered nine crosses (two accurate), nine tackles (five won), and five clearances in his last five displays (three starts).

Nicolo Savona
Juventus
