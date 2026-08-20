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Nicolo Savona Injury: Out few weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Savona (knee) will miss out on Nottingham Forest's matchday squad for Saturday's season opener against Leeds, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "We thought he would be further than where he is now. He had a minor setback after his knee reacted more with the load than we wanted. We had to take a step back, so he's working in the gym again and working on his knee to get back on the grass. I think it will take a couple of weeks."

Savona missed the end of last season after undergoing knee surgery in March, and this latest setback pushes his return back further than initially hoped, meaning he'll continue working in the gym before returning to grass. Ola Aina is expected to start at right wing back in his absence, with Savona expected to need a couple more weeks before he's back in full training with the group.

Nicolo Savona
Nottingham Forest
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