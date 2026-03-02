Nicolo Savona headshot

Nicolo Savona Injury: Set for surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Savona (knee) is set to receive surgery on Tuesday and is questionable to return this season, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "I think tomorrow (Tuesday) is the surgery, I really don't know (if he'll play again this season). After the surgery, they (the medical staff) will say something and will inform us, but it is difficult."

Savona has been out for around a month as he deals with a knee injury and is now set to miss further time, receiving surgery that could end his season. That said, it will be dependent on his training after the matter, with the medical team deciding when he can go again. They have already been without him for some time, so this isn't a major loss, although it is a huge gap in the defender's development

Nicolo Savona
Nottingham Forest
