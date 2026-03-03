Nicolo Savona Injury: Surgery successful

Savona (knee) has had a successful surgery and will start recovery in the coming weeks, according to his club.

Savona was deemed to be set for surgery after Monday's presser, and it has already taken place, with the defender appearing to have come through the surgery with no issues. He will now start a decent road of recovey that will take a few months, leaving a return this season a major doubt. He will hope to see the field again, but is unlikely to push too hard and have another derailment in his young career, still only 22.