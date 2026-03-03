Nicolo Savona headshot

Nicolo Savona Injury: Surgery successful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Savona (knee) has had a successful surgery and will start recovery in the coming weeks, according to his club.

Savona was deemed to be set for surgery after Monday's presser, and it has already taken place, with the defender appearing to have come through the surgery with no issues. He will now start a decent road of recovey that will take a few months, leaving a return this season a major doubt. He will hope to see the field again, but is unlikely to push too hard and have another derailment in his young career, still only 22.

Nicolo Savona
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Savona See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Savona See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
57 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
57 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
60 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
60 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
77 days ago