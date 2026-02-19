Nicolo Tresoldi News: Finds back of net in tie

Tresoldi scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Atlético Madrid.

Tresoldi brought his side level just before the hour mark, burying a point-blank finish after Mamadou Diakhon whipped a dangerous cross into the heart of the box. He had already made his presence felt earlier in the match, forcing Jan Oblak into a sharp near-post save with a well-placed header. Tresoldi finished his shift with four shots (three on target), marking his second-highest total in the Champions League this season behind the eight-shot outburst he posted in the opener against Monaco.