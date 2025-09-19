Tresoldi scored the opener in the 32nd minute of Thursday's clash against Monaco in the Champions League, finishing Hans Vanaken's pass from the center of the box. Leading the line for 90 minutes, he consistently occupied Monaco's center-backs and contributed an impressive eight shots while creating one chance. His next opportunity to contribute in the Champions League will come against Atalanta on Sept. 30, although he might start on the bench if starting striker Romeo Vermant (leg) returns from injury.