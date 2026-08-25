Nicolo Zaniolo Injury: Suffers thigh injury
Zaniolo sustained a right biceps femoris strain against Como and will be out for three to four weeks, Udinese announced.
Zaniolo had left the game at the 89th minute in what appeared to be a routine sub. Instead, he picked up a muscular issue that will cost him three or four matches. Unai Gomez and Lennon Miller are next in line in the pecking order.
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