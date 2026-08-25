Nicolo Zaniolo headshot

Nicolo Zaniolo Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Zaniolo sustained a right biceps femoris strain against Como and will be out for three to four weeks, Udinese announced.

Zaniolo had left the game at the 89th minute in what appeared to be a routine sub. Instead, he picked up a muscular issue that will cost him three or four matches. Unai Gomez and Lennon Miller are next in line in the pecking order.

Nicolo Zaniolo
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Zaniolo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Zaniolo See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 9, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 8, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 1, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 1, 2024
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 30
SOC
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 29, 2024