Zaniolo was very active in the match, continuing to stand out as one of Udinese's most creative players this season. His assist came in the 95th minute after his shot was blocked by teammate Keinan Davis, who collected the rebound and scored from outside the box. Since joining on loan from Galatasaray, Zaniolo has recorded five goal contributions and created 25 chances, showcasing his well-rounded play from a forward role. He now faces a tough test against Como, who sit sixth in the table and have conceded just 12 goals this season.