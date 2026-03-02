Nicolo Zaniolo News: Assists opening goal
Zaniolo had an assist while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing three times (two accurate) and creating five chances during Monday's 3-0 win over Fiorentina.
Zaniolo set up Christian Kabasele in the 10th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Udinese in crosses and chances created. The assist was the first since January 10th for the attacker as he's combined for eight shots, six chances created and 18 crosses over his last three appearances.
