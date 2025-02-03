Nicolo Zaniolo News: Completes Fiorentina move

Zaniolo is officially leaving Atalanta to head to Fiorentina on loan with a conditioned obligation to buy from Galatasaray.

Zaniolo saw consistent minutes off the bench but didn't manage to become a regular in Bergamo and will try to accomplish that in his next stop. He'll duel primarily with Micheal Folorunsho, Andrea Colpani, Lucas Beltran and Albert Gudmundsson in a few offensive roles. Atalanta replaced him with Daniel Maldini. He has tallied three goals, two assists, 15 shots (five on target), eight key passes and eight crosses (zero accurate) in 21 appearances (zero starts).