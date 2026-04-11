Nicolo Zaniolo News: Dishes out assist against Milan

Zaniolo assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 win versus AC Milan.

Zaniolo frequently bent the defense with his bursting runs and collected his fourth assist in the last six matches with a surgical cross for Jurgen Ekkelenkamp. He has posted multiple crosses in eight consecutive fixtures, accumulating 34 deliveries (nine accurate) and tallying 15 corners, 11 key passes and 11 tackles (eight won) during that span. Additionally, this marked his fourth outing on the trot with at least one shot, for a total of six (three on target).