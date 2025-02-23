Nicolo Zaniolo News: Fires two shots in Verona match

Zaniolo drew four fouls and had two shots (one on goal), one tackle (zero won) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Verona.

Zaniolo was often the main engine on the offense while contributing to replacing Albert Gudmundsson (back) and Andrea Colpani (ankle) but wasn't too effective in the thick of it. He has totaled five shots (two on target), two chances created and two crosses (zero accurate) in three matches with Fiorentina.