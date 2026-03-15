Nicolo Zaniolo News: Held in check by Juventus

Zaniolo created one scoring chance and had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Juventus.

Zaniolo had some interesting bursting runs throughout the game but didn't pile up stats in the final third and was never menacing. He has launched multiple shots in the last five fixtures, piling up 25 deliveries (six accurate), adding two assists, nine shots (one accurate) and 12 corners over that span. Additionally, this marked his third straight appearance with one or more chances created, for a total of seven.