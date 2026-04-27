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Nicolo Zaniolo News: Offensive machine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Zaniolo generated three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Monday's 3-3 draw against Lazio.

Zaniolo didn't get a goal or assist in a rare letdown by the Lazio defense, but this was a tough unit in general in Serie A play. The attacker should have better stats if he keeps up this volume against Torino, a side which has allowed 56 goals in Serie A this season.

Nicolo Zaniolo
Udinese
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