Nicolo Zaniolo News: Offensive machine
Zaniolo generated three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Monday's 3-3 draw against Lazio.
Zaniolo didn't get a goal or assist in a rare letdown by the Lazio defense, but this was a tough unit in general in Serie A play. The attacker should have better stats if he keeps up this volume against Torino, a side which has allowed 56 goals in Serie A this season.
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