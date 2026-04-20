Nicolo Zaniolo headshot

Nicolo Zaniolo News: Pulls the strings in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Zaniolo registered four shots (one on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Parma. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 70th minute.

Zaniolo led the Udinese attack Saturday with four shot attempts (one on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and four corners as they were held at-bay in a 1-0 home loss to Parma. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the attacker has supplied two assists and created six chances from 20 crosses (four accurate) and eight corners. Zaniolo has been named to the Udinese starting XI in nine successive Serie A fixtures.

Nicolo Zaniolo
Udinese
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