Nicolo Zaniolo News: Registers three shots

Zaniolo generated three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Monday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.

Zaniolo would see the most attacking work of any Udinese player Monday in his forward role, recording three shots, but none of them hitting the target. This continues a goalless drought for the attacker, who is now five games removed from his last, being four games out from any type of goal contribution.