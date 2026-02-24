Nicolo Zaniolo headshot

Nicolo Zaniolo News: Registers three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Zaniolo generated three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Monday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.

Zaniolo would see the most attacking work of any Udinese player Monday in his forward role, recording three shots, but none of them hitting the target. This continues a goalless drought for the attacker, who is now five games removed from his last, being four games out from any type of goal contribution.

Nicolo Zaniolo
Udinese
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Zaniolo See More
