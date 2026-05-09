Nicolo Zaniolo News: Routine showing against Cagliari

Zaniolo created one scoring chance and registered one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Cagliari.

Zaniolo wasn't as effective as in some recent tilts but still picked up stats across the board in the final third, extending his ongoing streaks in every key offensive category. He has sent in multiple crosses in the last 12 rounds, totaling 58 deliveries (16 accurate) and adding 27 corners and 23 key passes over that span. Additionally, he has fired at least one shot in the last eight fixtures, racking up 20 attempts (seven on target) and assisting twice during that stretch.