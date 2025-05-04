Nicolo Zaniolo News: Sent off after final whistle versus Roma

Zaniolo had one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Roma and was shown a straight red card after the end of the game.

Zaniolo drew a rare start as the coach rested both Albert Gudmundsson and Lucas Beltran due to the Conference League and had a so-so display, pulling his weight offensively only with a pair of bursting runs. He was expelled for protesting too much after the end of the game. He could get a multi-game suspension depending on what he said to the referee. He'll miss at least next Monday's game against Venezia, where the two top options will likely split minutes.