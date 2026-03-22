Nicolo Zaniolo News: Sets up opener

Zaniolo assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-0 victory over Genoa. He was subbed off due to injury in the 94th minute.

Zaniolo set up Jurgen Ekkelenkamp for the opener with a great cross, continuing a fine creative run that has now brought him three assists in his last four games. Over his last six appearances the forward has created 10 chances and attempted 11 shots, though goals have been absent during that run with his last coming in early January.