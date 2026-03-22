Nicolo Zaniolo headshot

Nicolo Zaniolo News: Sets up opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Zaniolo assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-0 victory over Genoa. He was subbed off due to injury in the 94th minute.

Zaniolo set up Jurgen Ekkelenkamp for the opener with a great cross, continuing a fine creative run that has now brought him three assists in his last four games. Over his last six appearances the forward has created 10 chances and attempted 11 shots, though goals have been absent during that run with his last coming in early January.

Nicolo Zaniolo
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Zaniolo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Zaniolo See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 9, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 8, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 1, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 1, 2024
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 30
SOC
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 29, 2024