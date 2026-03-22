Nicolo Zaniolo News: Sets up opener
Zaniolo assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-0 victory over Genoa. He was subbed off due to injury in the 94th minute.
Zaniolo set up Jurgen Ekkelenkamp for the opener with a great cross, continuing a fine creative run that has now brought him three assists in his last four games. Over his last six appearances the forward has created 10 chances and attempted 11 shots, though goals have been absent during that run with his last coming in early January.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Zaniolo See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33April 9, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33April 8, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31April 1, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31April 1, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 30March 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Zaniolo See More