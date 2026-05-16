Nicolo Zaniolo News: Suffers back injury
Zaniolo will miss the last two matches of the season because of a back problem, Udinese announced.
Zaniolo isn't dealing with anything too serious, but won't be able to participate in the final two contests versus Cremonese and Napoli. He closes a bounce-back campaign with five goals and six assists in 32 appearances and is widely expected to be bought out by Udinese following multiple loan spells. Keinan Davis, Adam Buksa, Idrissa Gueye and Vakoun Bayo will play in the two-man frontline sans him.
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