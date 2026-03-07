Nicolo Zaniolo headshot

Nicolo Zaniolo News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Zaniolo assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Atalanta.

Zaniolo was solid in service with five crosses and two corners, getting an assist in the process. He's going to need to maintain this efficiency if Udinese wish to break through a stiff Juventus defense which has only allowed 28 goals in 28 Serie A games this season.

Nicolo Zaniolo
Udinese
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Zaniolo See More
