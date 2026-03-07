Nicolo Zaniolo News: Tallies assist
Zaniolo assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Atalanta.
Zaniolo was solid in service with five crosses and two corners, getting an assist in the process. He's going to need to maintain this efficiency if Udinese wish to break through a stiff Juventus defense which has only allowed 28 goals in 28 Serie A games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Zaniolo See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33April 9, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33April 8, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31April 1, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31April 1, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 30March 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolo Zaniolo See More