Nicolo Zaniolo News: Will miss Napoli clash

Zaniolo had one shot on target and one tackle (one own), drew one foul and was booked for the fifth time in Friday's 1-0 victory over Lecce.

Zaniolo wasn't too effective while leading the line along with Lucas Beltran and will have to skip one contest due to yellow-card accumulation. If Moise Kean (head) and Michael Folorunsho (thigh) aren't good to go, Albert Gudmundsson or Nicolo Fagioli would fill in.