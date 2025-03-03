Nicolo Zaniolo News: Will miss Napoli clash
Zaniolo had one shot on target and one tackle (one own), drew one foul and was booked for the fifth time in Friday's 1-0 victory over Lecce.
Zaniolo wasn't too effective while leading the line along with Lucas Beltran and will have to skip one contest due to yellow-card accumulation. If Moise Kean (head) and Michael Folorunsho (thigh) aren't good to go, Albert Gudmundsson or Nicolo Fagioli would fill in.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now