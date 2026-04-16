Nidal Celik Injury: Absent from squad Friday

Celik (undisclosed) has been left out of the matchday squad for Friday's clash against Toulouse, the club posted.

Celik doesn't make the squad for Friday's clash against the TeFeCe with no details provided on whether Celik's absence is injury-related or a tactical decision following Samson Baidoo's return to the squad after his lengthy spell on the sidelines. Celik had stepped up to fill Baidoo's role in Lens' back three during his absence and performed well, but with the undisputed starter now back in contention, his omission from the squad could simply reflect the natural reshuffling of the defensive lineup rather than any fitness concern.