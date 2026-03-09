Nidal Celik Injury: Forced off as precaution

Celik was forced off at halftime during Sunday's 3-0 victory over Metz as a precaution due to muscular discomfort, according to MadeInLens.

Celik looked solid during the first half against the Grenats in Sunday's win but didn't return after the break after being taken off as a precaution due to muscular discomfort. The center-back is expected to undergo scans in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue and whether he will miss any time. Celik has started the last four matches mainly due to injuries in the back line, and the staff chose to play it safe with the knock since they can't afford to lose another center-back during the final stretch of the season, with Amadou Haidara stepping in and potentially earning a bigger role for the Sang et Or moving forward.