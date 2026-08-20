Nidal Celik Injury: Not yet ready for matchday squad

Celik (undisclosed) continues to train but is not yet an option to be included in the squad for Saturday's season opener against Auxerre, according to coach Dino Toppmoller, per Madeinlensois. "Celik is training, it's progressing well, but he's not yet an option to be in the group."

Celik had taken part in group training ahead of the Trophee des Champions against PSG after working individually following an undisclosed injury that ruled him out of the World Cup with Bosnia, and this latest update shows continued progress even if a return to matchday squads still isn't imminent. His steady improvement in training keeps him on track to eventually reenter contention in the coming weeks.