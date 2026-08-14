Nidal Celik Injury: Takes part in full training

Celik took part in training with the group Friday but will still be unavailable for Sunday's Trophee des Champions against PSG, according to coach Dino Toppmoller, per Lensois. "For the first time, Celik did part of the training with the group"

Celik had been working individually with the club's physical trainers after an undisclosed injury ruled him out of the World Cup with Bosnia, and this return to group training marks a significant step forward in his recovery, even if it was only part of the session. His involvement puts him closer to being an option in the coming weeks as Lens continues its buildup to the new season.