Nidal Celik Injury: Training with team Friday

Celik (undisclosed) was spotted training with the team Friday ahead of Sunday's Trophee des Champions against PSG, according to Lensois.com.

Celik had been working individually with the club's physical trainers after an undisclosed injury ruled him out of the World Cup with Bosnia, and this full return to team training marks a significant step forward in his recovery. His involvement now puts him in contention to be available for the Trophee des Champions as Lens continues its buildup to the new 2026/27 Ligue 1 season.