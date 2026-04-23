Nidal Celik headshot

Nidal Celik News: Back available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Celik (undisclosed) is back available after featuring with the reserve side Thursday, according to coach Pierre Sage.

Celik's return to action is a positive development, though his path back to the starting lineup appears limited given the reshuffling of Lens's defensive unit. The defender had stepped up as a starter during his absence but is expected to shift into a rotational role for the remainder of the season following the returns of Samson Baidoo and others to the squad. His appearance with the reserve side Thursday serves as a stepping stone back to first-team involvement, with Friday's clash against Brest a potential opportunity to get back into the matchday squad.

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