Nidal Celik News: Back available

Celik (undisclosed) is back available after featuring with the reserve side Thursday, according to coach Pierre Sage.

Celik's return to action is a positive development, though his path back to the starting lineup appears limited given the reshuffling of Lens's defensive unit. The defender had stepped up as a starter during his absence but is expected to shift into a rotational role for the remainder of the season following the returns of Samson Baidoo and others to the squad. His appearance with the reserve side Thursday serves as a stepping stone back to first-team involvement, with Friday's clash against Brest a potential opportunity to get back into the matchday squad.