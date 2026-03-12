Nidal Celik News: Fit to play

Celik is fully fit to play and should find a starting role in Saturday's clash against Lorient after being forced off as a precaution in the last clash against Metz.

Celik was taken off at halftime as a precaution in the clash against Metz, with the staff unwilling to take any risks given the growing injury issues across the back line and the fact he was their last available option in the back three. The defender has since trained fully this week and is back in the mix for Saturday's matchup with the Merlus. Celik will likely push for a spot in the starting XI for that clash.